Jambekspres.co.id

Barcelona Menang Dramatis, Milan Imbang Lagi

LEVANTE—Sejumlah pertandingan berlangsung di liga-liga top Eropa hari ini. Berikut hasil lengkapnya seperti dikutip dari Live Score:

Premier League

Brentford 2 – 0 West Ham United

(B. Mbeumo 48′, Ivan Toney 64′)

Leicester City 2 – 1 Crystal Palace

(A. Lookman 39′, K. Dewsbury-Hall 45′; Wilfried Zaha 65′)

Norwich City 2 – 0 Burnley

(P. Lees-Melou 9′, Teemu Pukki 89′)

Manchester City 2 – 2 Liverpool

(Kevin De Bruyne 5′, Gabriel Jesus 36′; Diogo Jota 13′, Sadio Mane 46′)

La Liga

Osasuna 1 – 0 Deportivo Alaves




Berita Terkait
Advertorial
  • 60 Menit yang lalu

Barcelona Menang Dramatis, Milan Imbang Lagi

  • 22 Jam yang lalu

Korea Open 2022, Merah Putih Berpeluang Bawa Pulang 2 Gelar