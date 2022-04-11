Barcelona Menang Dramatis, Milan Imbang Lagi

LEVANTE—Sejumlah pertandingan berlangsung di liga-liga top Eropa hari ini. Berikut hasil lengkapnya seperti dikutip dari Live Score:
Premier League
Brentford 2 – 0 West Ham United
(B. Mbeumo 48′, Ivan Toney 64′)
Leicester City 2 – 1 Crystal Palace
(A. Lookman 39′, K. Dewsbury-Hall 45′; Wilfried Zaha 65′)
Norwich City 2 – 0 Burnley
(P. Lees-Melou 9′, Teemu Pukki 89′)
Manchester City 2 – 2 Liverpool
(Kevin De Bruyne 5′, Gabriel Jesus 36′; Diogo Jota 13′, Sadio Mane 46′)
La Liga
Osasuna 1 – 0 Deportivo Alaves