Ganda Putra Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Rian ArdiantoTembus Final Korea Open 2022

Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammas Rian Ardianto (R) react after winning a point during their men's double match against China's He Ji Ting and Zhou Hao Dong (Both unseen) during the Thomas Cup men's team final between China and Indonesia in Aarhus, Denmark, on October 17, 2021. (Photo by Claus Fisker / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT